Based on the set LEGO Ideas dedicated to Sonic Mania, realized by Viv Grannell, the set Green Hill Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog finally has an official release date and first definitive images. And the date is much closer than you might imagine: January 1, 2022, 1,125 pieces sold at the price of € 69.99. The set is already bookable on LEGO online store, where we can admire it in all its splendor.

The set differs greatly from the one shown last February: the massive mecha of Robotnik has been replaced by the classic hemisphere of the original video game, while the setting has been modified in order to enclose in a continuous solution the most characteristic elements of the first levels, with the iconic wheel, a checkpoint, rings, power-ups and the inevitable enemies. The blue hedgehog mini-figure will also be accompanied by the seven chaos emeralds, as well as an indicator in the lower left with the remaining lives. The LEGO set includes a single mini-figure, that of Sonic, and three enemies to assemble. It measures 17 cm in height and 46 in width, and is recommended for users aged 18 and over.

This LEGO set dedicated to Sonic is a must-see for any fan of the home franchise SAW. Let’s admire it in the images below.

Source: LEGO