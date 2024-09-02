The classic Harry Potter LEGO game will be getting a remaster that will be released in the coming months, precisely on October 8, 2024. The video game was announced during Back to Hogwarts 2024 and will be called LEGO Harry Potter Collection.

The collection will include two games: LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 from 2010 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 released in 2011.

The title released in 2010 tells the adventures of Harry Potter during the character’s first films, that is, The Philosopher’s Stone, The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire.

On the other hand, the 2011 video game brings the adventures of the following Harry Potter films, such as: The Order of the Phoenix, The Half-Blood Prince and the two parts of The Deathly Hallows.

Source: LEGO

Of course LEGO Harry Potter Collection will come with notable improvements such as improved graphics in 4K, 60 FPS, compatibility with DualSense (in the case of PlayStation) and high-resolution shading.

If you can’t wait to return to Hogwarts you should know that Quidditch Champions It will be released on September 3 for PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (on Steam or Epic Games). If you want to know more information you can read Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions reveals gameplay and customization in new trailer.

We also recommend: Harry Potter reboot already has a release window

LEGO Harry Potter Collection: Price and platforms

LEGO Harry Potter Collection will only be available in digital format for the moment and we will only be able to play it on PC (from Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game will be priced at approximately $800 MXN, including the 2 DLCs for character packs and spell packs; and both remastered base games.

Tell us, what do you think of these remasters? Are you excited for LEGO? Harry Potter Collection? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.