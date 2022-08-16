The splendid LEGO Bricktales will be released on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC during the fourth quarter of 2022, i.e. between October and December of this year.

For the uninitiated, LEGO Bricktales is a diorama-based construction puzzle by ClockStonethe creator of the popular series Bridge Constructor. You’ll travel through five different LEGO-themed biomes, using brick-by-brick construction mechanics to solve puzzles. Expect a lot of physics-based puzzles, such as building cranes and gyrocopters.

In each diorama there are LEGO minifigures that you will need to help. Doing so will unlock new abilities and discover new building locations with their brick sets. The idea is to come up with a unique build that solves the puzzle.

Here is the official description: “Your grandfather, a brilliant inventor, needs your help! The mayor has threatened to confiscate his beloved amusement park and close it unless necessary steps are taken to bring it back into compliance. With the help of a small but precious robot helper, you can restore the park’s luster using a mysterious alien technology device. As a source of power, this device needs special crystals that can be obtained by making people happy. With the help of a portal you will be able to travel to different places in the world to help people and thus collect crystals“.

Source: Wccftech