The “legalization” of Bitcoin investment funds constituted a qualitative shift and a radical change in the rules of the game regarding cryptocurrencies, according to economic experts and financial analysts, who considered in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that this step is long overdue and will officially allow ordinary investors the ability to trade cryptocurrency in a controlled manner. Due to regulatory oversight, many wealth managers will pay to include Bitcoin in the portfolios they manage.
#quotLegitimizationquot #Bitcoin #changing #rules #cryptocurrency #game
In Europe, they explained the desire for a military clash with Russia
The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said on January 15 that Germany needs to start military action...
Leave a Reply