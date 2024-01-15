The “legalization” of Bitcoin investment funds constituted a qualitative shift and a radical change in the rules of the game regarding cryptocurrencies, according to economic experts and financial analysts, who considered in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that this step is long overdue and will officially allow ordinary investors the ability to trade cryptocurrency in a controlled manner. Due to regulatory oversight, many wealth managers will pay to include Bitcoin in the portfolios they manage.

