The Legislative Power in our country guides its actions around 5 major guiding principles that respond to the checks and balances that must prevail in any democratic regime, particularly the Mexican one. These axes are: represent, legislate, manage, supervise and control.

On the occasion of the end of the third of the six periods of ordinary sessions that the LXV Legislature of the Chamber of Deputies will have, it is propitious to make some reflections on the full fulfillment of the powers that derive from said axes.

As popular representatives, the federal deputies of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) have corresponded to the word given during the electoral campaigns and transferred the popular will to the legislative work, which allowed the legislative alliance “Va por México” to stop the attempts pro-government supporters for carrying out an electrical reform contrary to national interests and an electoral reform that would have constituted an unprecedented setback in democracy.

As legislators, we have given the debate and offered arguments to correct, improve or expand various legislative projects, particularly the economic package for next year, but the ruling bloc has not listened to reasons or valued popular interests and has ignored our voices, approving with their majority legislative projects that will cause a lot of damage to the nation.

Coming from various regions of the Mexican Republic, PRI legislators have been the spokespersons for society in the mountains, countryside, cities, coasts, mountains, and desert, seeking to specify infrastructure projects, as well as public policies that are required to address social problems. In this fight we have had the support of local legislators, municipal governments and governors who have bravely raised their voices and demanded solutions for the people.

As an auxiliary body of the Chamber of Deputies, the Superior Audit Office of the Federation has detected irregularities in public finances, for which the opposition legislators have demanded explanations and delimitation of responsibilities, but the official bloc has blocked all scrutiny and approved with the majority public accounts, despite the serious anomalies detected.

Thanks to the collegiate work, the control work is carried out permanently in the ordinary commissions and plenary sessions, evidencing the pro-government attempts to evade the law and create legislative projects as a matter of fact.

The following months will be of great legislative intensity, since in addition to the renewal of 4 seats in the General Council of the INE, we must dispute the unconstitutional electoral laws that the pro-government bloc approved and face the attempts that they will continue to make to break the constitutional order. .

Supported by the citizenry, in the PRI we will continue to constitute a solid front against constitutional reforms that threaten the freedoms and rights of society.