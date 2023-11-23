Legionella alarm, in Sardinia a woman has died and another is serious

In Merano he took precautions to monitor the bacterium in schools, gyms and sports fields

Giacomo Martiradonna

A woman is dead due to an alleged legionella infection, while another is in critical condition after attending a meeting at the Hostel Rodia in Oristano. Following the accident, the accommodation facility was closed as a precaution. According to what was declared by the local health authority, the temporary closure was decided pending the analysis results on the samples taken by specialized technicians in the chambers and in the water storage tank. The tests, carried out yesterday, will require at least fifteen days waiting before getting the results.

Legionella alarm: suspected cases in Sardinia — The cases of suspected legionella infection occurred a few days ago, involving two women: a 66 year old from Cagliari and a 77 year old from Quartu Sant'Elena. Both had been hospitalized with the same symptoms severe pneumonia, and both had attended a Neocatechumenal meeting at the same hotel, a few weeks before the symptoms. The 66-year-old woman unfortunately died at the Monserrato Polyclinic last Wednesday, while her partner died still hospitalized in serious condition at the Santissima Trinità in Cagliari.

Precautions against legionella — In another area of ​​Italy, a Merano there were cases of legionella in a primary school in the hamlet of Sinigo in October 2021 and the municipal administration decided to monitor the presence of the bacterium in schools, gyms and sports fields. The council has now decided to strengthen prevention, after six months of sampling, by entrusting it to an external professional.