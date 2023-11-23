Legionella alarm, in Sardinia a woman has died and another is serious

In Merano he took precautions to monitor the bacterium in schools, gyms and sports fields
A woman is dead due to an alleged legionella infection, while another is in critical condition after attending a meeting at the Hostel Rodia in Oristano. Following the accident, the accommodation facility was closed as a precaution. According to what was declared by the local health authority, the temporary closure was decided pending the analysis results on the samples taken by specialized technicians in the chambers and in the water storage tank. The tests, carried out yesterday, will require at least fifteen days waiting before getting the results.
Legionella alarm: suspected cases in Sardinia
The cases of suspected legionella infection occurred a few days ago, involving two women: a 66 year old from Cagliari and a 77 year old from Quartu Sant’Elena. Both had been hospitalized with the same symptoms severe pneumonia, and both had attended a Neocatechumenal meeting at the same hotel, a few weeks before the symptoms. The 66-year-old woman unfortunately died at the Monserrato Polyclinic last Wednesday, while her partner died still hospitalized in serious condition at the Santissima Trinità in Cagliari.
Precautions against legionella
In another area of Italy, a Merano there were cases of legionella in a primary school in the hamlet of Sinigo in October 2021 and the municipal administration decided to monitor the presence of the bacterium in schools, gyms and sports fields. The council has now decided to strengthen prevention, after six months of sampling, by entrusting it to an external professional.
What is legionella
Legionellosis is a lung infection caused by bacterium Legionella pneumophila, which occurs in aquatic environments such as hot water tanks, water pipes and air conditioning systems. “Legionellosis is caused in 90% of cases by the Legionella bacterium, of which more than 60 different species divided into 71 serotypes have been identified”, explains the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. “Legionellae are present in natural and artificial aquatic environments: spring waters, including thermal ones, rivers, lakes, muds, etc. From these environments they reach artificial ones, such as city pipes and building water systems, such as tanks, pipes, fountains and swimming pools, which can act as amplifiers and disseminators of the microorganismcreating a potential risk situation for human health.” The body comes into contact with the bacterium by inhaling it through small droplets of water dispersed in the air. This can oc