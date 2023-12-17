The legendary former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar76, suffered a fall during a concert on Friday night in which he suffered a broken hip, according to his representative, Deborah Morales, reported on Saturday.

In a statement to the media, Morales announced that Abdul-Jabbar would undergo surgery this Saturday, without offering more details about his condition or the incident.

“Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem suffered an accidental fall and broke his hip,” the text noted. “We are all deeply grateful for all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who assisted Kareem at the scene, and the incredible medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking such good care of Kareem now.“, concluded the statement.

“My best wishes for a quick and complete recovery, Kareem,” Spaniard Pau Gasol, also a member of the Los Angeles Lakers Olympus like Abdul-Jabbar, wished on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

In his two decades of career in the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar became one of the best basketball players of all time and, off the court, he is also remembered for his activism in favor of social rights and against racism. .

The dominant center, 2.18m tall, won six championship rings, one of them with the Milwaukee Bucks (1971) and five with Los Angeles Lakers between 1980 and 1988 with Magic Johnson in the era known as 'showtime'. Abdul-Jabbar, who retired in 1989 at the age of 42, was a six-time MVP (Most Valuable Player) and also the league's all-time leading scorer until LeBron James (Lakers) took the record from him in February.

