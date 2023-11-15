Michael Phelpsone of the symbols of world sport, winner of 28 medals in the Olympic Games, 23 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze, also experienced dramatic moments outside the pools.

The legendary American swimmer spoke about the mental problems he had throughout his career and that led him to face delicate episodes of depression.

At the #WOBI of the World Business Forum in Madrid, Phelps spoke of the serious problems he experienced: “That year (2004, when his problems began) I already had a seasonal depression. Then, in 2014, I had the second depression. I didn’t want to be I didn’t eat, I didn’t drink, I went to a recovery center. “I was fighting for my life more than people can imagine.”he said regarding his strong depressions.

“I’m fine, but I know that there are people who have mental health problems. One in 4 people has a mental health problem and they don’t say it. If we all talked about this, it would be something normalized. It is clear that, with the pandemic, “This issue has evolved. If someone feels alone, as has happened during the pandemic, it is good for them to share their emotions,” he said.

Michael Phelps: the historic swimmer, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, lost the sponsorship of Kellog's after his marijuana use was revealed.

Phelps said that he even had to go inside to rehabilitate himself. “I sent a message to my mother before entering, I told her that I was scared and that I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t get a response. I entered the center and hardly spoke to anyone. It took me several days. By the third day I started to relate further”.

Furthermore, he advised: “It’s good to have 10-30 minutes for yourself, go to the gym, do what we like. It was very difficult for me to find it. I was biting my nails, I didn’t know what to do.”

Now Phelpes says he is recovered and offers to help people. “I want to help people who are struggling. I want to save lives. I also thought about suicide and I want to help those people. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Talking about these issues saved my life. I want to remind people that they are not alone.” .

