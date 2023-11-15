The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) entered the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, this Wednesday. The Israeli Army says it has found Hamas weapons and the Islamist movement denies this information. While international organizations, such as the UN and the WHO, have expressed their total rejection of the military entering the hospital where at least 2,300 patients, health personnel and displaced Palestinians are located.

The Israeli military reached the largest Hospital in Gaza. After controlling part of the north of the enclave, Israeli troops continue this Wednesday towards the center of the Strip. “We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation and we continue to reiterate that we are only at war with Hamas,” reported Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari about the military raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, this Wednesday, November 15.

According to Hagari, they only entered a specific area of ​​the Hospital, after obtaining information from Israeli intelligence, which would have revealed the presence of Hamas members inside the building. The IDF warned of clashes with Hamas militants outside the health facility.

“The specialized personnel will not cause any harm to civilians used by Hamas as shields,” denounced Hagari, who mentioned that they had previously publicly warned that “the continued military use of the Al-Shifa hospital,” allegedly by Hamas, endangered “its protective status under international law.”

The Army says it found weapons and combat equipment from the Palestinian militia, and also published a video that it says showed some of that material. Automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition and bulletproof vests are some of the items that Israel says it has found in part of the health complex. “In addition, an operational command center and technological assets belonging to Hamas. The technology and materials have been sent to intelligence for inspection and review,” the military source indicated.

A precise and targeted operation is being carried out against Hamas in a very specific area of ​​the Shifa Hospital. We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation, and continue to reiterate we are ONLY at war with Hamas. We continue to do everything in our power to… pic.twitter.com/75t7YEncBk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2023



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the hospital raid as a victory. “Remember when they told us we wouldn’t storm Gaza? We break in. They said we wouldn’t make it to the outskirts of Gaza City, and we did. “They said we would not enter Al-Shifa (hospital), and we entered,” he asserted.

Israel claims that Hamas has its main command center, possibly underground, in the Al-Shifa hospital area. “There is no place in Gaza that we cannot reach. There is no refuge, no shelter, no hiding place for Hamas killers,” Netanyahu insisted.

Hamas denies using the hospital as a base

Hamas has denied Israel’s claims to use Al-Shifa Hospital as a supposed command center. A Hamas official, Bassem Naim, told the media outlet ‘Al Jazeera’ that they were “a farce” and that the “parodies” and “theatrics” of the Israeli Army were to be expected after his admission to the hospital. Furthermore, he said the evidence presented is “ridiculous and worthless.” “Israel’s goal is to put pressure on hospitals and medical staff and displace the population,” Naim said.

The Gaza Health Ministry denied the Israeli Army and said that “they did not find any equipment or weapons in the hospital.” “Essentially we do not allow weapons” in any hospital, confirmed the director of the Ministry of Health, Munir al-Bursh, in a statement.

On the contrary, the minister denounced that the IDF destroyed medical equipment that would not be available in other parts of Gaza. In addition, they warned of the arrest of two engineers who worked at Al-Shifa. Some people in the hospital complex also reported having experienced beatings by the military, according to testimonies collected by the Gaza Health Ministry.

The military incursion is “totally unacceptable”

The entry of soldiers into the hospital caused rejection from international organizations. The World Health Organization (WHO) described the Israeli incursion as “unacceptable.” “Hospitals are not battlefields. We are extremely concerned about the safety of staff and patients. Protecting them is paramount,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He warned that they lost contact with the health workers at Al-Shifa hospital. Therefore, he insisted that medical personnel, patients and displaced people within the Hospital must be protected. “Even if health facilities are used for military purposes, the principles of distinction, precaution and proportionality always apply. The safety of patients and staff, as well as the integrity of the health care system in the broader community, are of utmost concern,” he claimed.

The UN humanitarian chief said he was “horrified” by Israel’s military operation in the Al Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, as part of its war against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. #AFP pic.twitter.com/VzOcBRq0zh — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) November 15, 2023



The WHO representative for the West Bank and Gaza, Richard Peeperkorn, warned that there is no central oxygen, water or fuel for proper functioning. “We are informed that there are 633 patients, 106 doctors and a total medical staff of 500.” The official showed his special concern for the lives of 34 premature babies who remain in the hospital.

Peeperkorn also indicated that conditions have led to 82 bodies being buried in a mass grave, while another 80 bodies remain unburied.

Some countries have also expressed concern about Israel’s actions at the compound.

“Paris condemns with the utmost firmness all bombings against civilians, and in particular against civilian infrastructure, which must be protected by international law and humanitarian law, not only the buildings but the people who provide care,” said the president of France. , Emmanuel Macron.

The United States, for its part, said it “did not give the green light to Israel’s military operations around the hospital,” reported White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“We do not want to see hospitals attacked from the air. We do not want innocent civilians, patients and medical personnel to fall victim to the crossfire between Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces. “We believe hospitals should be protected,” Kirby added.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP