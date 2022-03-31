Thursday, March 31, 2022
Legal proceedings The trial of Peter Nygård in Toronto will continue in late April

March 31, 2022
Abroad|Trials

In addition to Toronto, a trial is underway in Montreal.

Finnish-Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygårdin the trial in Toronto will continue on April 20, the Canadian newspaper says Globe And Mail.

The trial in Toronto was originally scheduled to continue earlier, but the trial was postponed.

Last autumn, an 80-year-old fashion mogul was charged with six sexual offenses and three charges of deprivation of liberty. The alleged cases date back to the late 1980s to the 2000s. Earlier this year, the court denied Nygård’s request to wait for a trial against bail.

Toronto in addition to legal proceedings, a lawsuit is currently underway in Montreal, Quebec, concerning sexual offenses and deprivation of liberty that would have taken place during 1997 and 1998.

There is one party involved in the case, the news channel says CBC. Nygård attended a court hearing in Montreal on Monday virtually from prison. The case will continue next week, but Nygård’s presence is not required.

See also  Industrial action UPM: The strike does not seem to keep in terms of employees, more than two-thirds arrived at the mills to work

Prosecutor in charge of the Montreal case Jerome Laflamme was silent about the case, but confirmed the victim was over 18 years of age at the time of the alleged crimes. According to Laflamme, the prosecutor’s goal is a speedy trial.

Canada in addition, Nygård is charged with sexual offenses in the United States. Minister of Justice of Canada David Lametti has previously announced that as long as the trials in Canada are over, Nygård will be extradited to the United States.

On the US side, Nygård has a lawsuit accused of, among other things, sexual offenses and extortion against minors

Nygård has repeatedly denied all charges against him. Nygård was originally arrested in December 2020 in Winnipeg, Canada under the Extradition Act.

