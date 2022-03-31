War, Putin threatens to turn off the taps if Russian gas is not paid for in rubles

The Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that it had signed a decree on the new procedure for the payment of Russian gas by “hostile countries”. Buyers will have to pay in rubles. “We offer a clear and transparent scheme,” she explained, and “for buy Russian natural gas must open ruble accounts in Russian banks“. The decree comes into force from tomorrow Friday 1 April. Putin he added that in case of non-payment in rubles, i contracts will be suspended.

“Nobody sells us anything for free, and neither will we do charitable works. This means that existing contracts, in case of failure gas payment in rublesthey will be interrupted. ”Continue Putin, according to what the Tax. “If such payments (in rubles) are not made, we will consider this as a breach of commitments with all the implications that come with it,” he added. Tsar.