Legal proceedings Prosecutor demands life sentence for a woman in her forties for murdering her child in Tampere

According to the prosecutor, the woman first gave her baby medicine and then drowned her.

in Tampere Proceedings have begun in the Pirkanmaa District Court in a case in which a woman in her forties is accused of murdering her young child. The child was found dead in the shore water of Lukonlahti, Särkijärvi, Tampere.

The prosecutor is demanding a life sentence for the woman. However, a statement of state of mind must be taken into account when imposing a sentence, the prosecutor states. The accused was already assigned to a state of mind investigation during the preliminary investigation.

The prosecutor according to the woman fed her seven-month-old child first a sedative mixed with a puree and later drowned this lake.

“After giving the medication, the accused has gone out for a walk with his child and ended up on the shores of Lake Lahdesjärvi. While walking, he noticed that the child had not died as a result of the medication he had received. Because of this, the accused has gone to the lake with the child and drowned him, ”the prosecutor’s subpoena states.

This, according to the prosecutor, supports the fact that the act was done with deliberate consideration.

According to the prosecutor, the woman had also searched the internet in advance for information on infanticide and the maximum dose of the drug in question.

On the same day, the child’s mother fell down from the road bridge to Pyhäjärventie near the Hervanta junction. He suffered injuries that required hospitalization.

Accused did not appear at the trial, but attended the hearing remotely with his face covered.

The woman has denied the murder charge but has admitted to killing the child.

The proceedings are largely encrypted. The police pre-trial investigation material in the case has also been ordered to be secret.