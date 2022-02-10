The MLS continues to evolve at great speed, the United States league has become a trainer of international talent, the country is a comfortable place to live, a fact that increasingly attracts the great figures of world football to bet on its sports fullness for the football of the Stars and Stripes, leaving aside the nickname of “the retirement league”.
Among his most recent acquisitions are the Mexican Carlos Salcedo, the Brazilian Douglas Costa and the great signing bomb of United States soccer is the Italian champion of the last European Championship, Lorenzo Insigne, who signed as a free agent with Toronto FC and will join in the summer. All these names are joined by the Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri, a new footballer for the Chicago Fire.
What was a rumor has become official, the Chicago team signs the fine left-handed player from the Lyon team in exchange for just over 6 million euros and signs a franchise player contract until 2024, already being one of the great figures for the season in the MLS that begins the last weekend of February. Shaqiri went through teams like Bayern Munich and Liverpool, although he never ended up exploding.
#Chicago #Fire #signs #Shaqiri #stars #MLS
