a question :

Does a divorced woman have the right to enforce a previous alimony ruling that has passed a period of time in the event that her ex-husband does not commit to paying?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif:

The execution of the judgment lapses after fifteen years from the date of the last valid procedure in the execution file. If the statute of limitations has not passed, you can implement it until the judgment amount and any judgment fees, expenses, or attorney’s fees are paid.

