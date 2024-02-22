Manchester United is going through a good moment of form, with three wins in the last three games, and on this 26th day of the Premier League they will face Fulham. Ten Hag's team aims to consolidate their European positions, and try to fight for Champions League positions, so they are forced to add three in this match.
Thus, we leave you with the eleven that the Dutch coach could have on the green for this important match.
BY: ONANA – Onana is a goalkeeper who stands out for his ability to quickly leave his area and close angles, as well as his ability to play with his feet and participate in the construction of the game from the defensive zone, something highly sought after by Ten Hag. He is being highly criticized for his performance this season, conceding many goals per game and giving little security, although in recent games he is more settled and with greater confidence.
RHP: LINDELOF – Given the numerous losses on the sides, Ten Hag could opt for the Swedish defender for this match, given the central defender's defensive capacity. However, he cannot contribute great things offensively, although given the team's absence situation in that position, that is the lesser of two evils.
DFC: VARANE – The French center back is returning to the starting eleven after a time out, whether due to injury or other aspects. The truth is that since his arrival he has not shown his best level, and the fans of the red devils They are waiting for what the already experienced central defender can demonstrate.
DFC: MAGUIRE – The English centre-back has always been highly criticized, especially for the play shown and the feeling of insecurity he conveys, although he still counts for Ten Hag and should be in the game in this match.
LI: DALOT – In recent times the Portuguese full-back has alternated starts and substitutes, but given the numerous losses in the full-back positions, he is not only starting, but sometimes has to play with a changed leg, as is most likely to happen in this match against Fulham.
MC: CASEMIRO – Casemiro's presence provides a solid foundation in midfield. His skill in containment and his ability to break rival lines always puts his opponents in serious difficulties. Casemiro can also act as a distribution source from midfield.
MC: MAINOO – The very young English midfielder, only 18 years old, has made a place for himself in the eleven in recent games, and despite having some age-related errors, Ten Hag continues to trust him and could start in this game against Fulham.
ED: GARNACHO – The Argentine seems indisputable for Ten Hag in this position, and his good performances since last season have earned him a place in the eleven, given his skill and ability to create dangerous situations.
MCO: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Portuguese is a creative and visionary midfielder. He stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities with precise passes and long-distance shots. He has two goals and two assists in the Champions League, and three goals and five assists in the Premier League.
EI: RASHFORD – The talented English winger is not going through his best season, although he is a constant danger for rivals, so everything indicates that Ten Hag will continue to count on him in an important match for those from Manchester.
DC: HOJLUND – The Danish striker is a skilled attacker with the ability to dribble and finish. After entering the history of red devils In the last game, being the youngest player to score in six consecutive games, the attacker has 13 goals this season and is in great shape.
Goalie: Onana
Defenses: Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Dalot
Midfielders: Casemiro, Mainoo
Midfielders: Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford
Forward: Hojlund
