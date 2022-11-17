Among the latest competitors arrived in the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP he made his entrance too Edward Tavassi. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, Guendalina Tavassi’s brother would have a girlfriend outside the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out all the details together.

Although a few days have passed since he entered the most spied on house in Italy for the first time, Edoardo Tavassi has already attracted theAttention of the Italian public. Recently the gieffino has become the protagonist of a gossip due to some rumors surfaced on the net related to his love life outside the cameras.

Although over the last few days he has come close to Micol Incorvaiait seems that the gieffino already has one fiancée outside the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

At “Casa Pipol”, Samara Tramontana spoke of aspecial friendship. These were hers words:

Let’s start with Edoardo Tavassi. He likes it a lot and makes you smile. Some say he will win. I have scoop on him. He entered GF Vip saying that he would like to look for a wife and find love. But he lives with a girl. Edoardo defines her as her best friend and shortly before her GF they went on a vacation together. She says she’s best friends, but people very close to him have told me there’s more to them than that. It seems they are inseparable and she now manages his social networks. In the house, however, he never talks about it. If she’s just a friend there’s nothing wrong with that. According to my sources it’s not just friendship between them. There seems to be a stronger bond.

However, to give the confirmation of such indiscretions would have been a dear friend by Guendalina Tavassi who revealed: