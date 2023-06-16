After a long time lost, America seems to have defined who will be their new coach. This is the Brazilian born and winner of the last Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020, André Jardiné, who was one of the last viable options on the table and will now have a chance to take the eagles. Those from the Coapa nest will pay Atlético de San Luis the figure of two million dollars for the carioca coach.
Jardiné will work with the squad starting Monday and will have to analyze the pieces he has on the table to define which players will continue and who will not be part of his squad, although there is an exception. This is Roger Martínez, who, although he is working within the club’s facilities, does not have the slightest possibility of continuing within the team since he himself has no intention of continuing under the cause of América.
More news about the transfer market
Due to the fact that his contract ends until the end of this month, Martínez has been forced to report to the team and work alongside his teammates, since in essence, he is still a footballer for América. That will be his role for the remainder of June, but Roger himself has refused to renew and has offers in other parts of the world that he already values, for which André understands that the Colombian cannot be among the players to consider for the next Liga MX tournament.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#options #Roger #Martínez #stay #America
Leave a Reply