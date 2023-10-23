A second round of voting on November 19 will determine who will become Argentina’s new president. It will then be between the presidential candidates Sergio Massa, the current left-wing Argentine Minister of Economy and the right-wing political newcomer Javier Milei. After just over 76 percent of the votes had been counted on Sunday, it turned out that Massa had around 36 percent of the voters behind him and Milei had more than 30 percent.