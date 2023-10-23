Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified from the United States Grand Prix for a technical infringement. Formula 1 communicates this on its social networks. The Mercedes driver had finished the race in second place, while the Ferrari driver had finished sixth. Following his disqualification, Lando Norris (McLaren) moved up to second place at the Austin Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) reaching the podium. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) moves up to fourth place, thus increasing his lead over Hamilton in second place in the drivers’ standings. Logan Sargeant (Williams) takes tenth place and takes home his first point in Formula 1 on his home circuit

Both drivers saw their placings canceled after a technical team found excessive wear on the bottom of their cars. In a statement, the FIA ​​said both teams acknowledged the findings of the inspection report on the irregularities found, which the teams said were likely attributable to the bumpy track and the narrow time frame between Saturday and Sunday’s races which increases wear and reduces the time to check the cars before the race. By regulation, the bottom skate must have a thickness of 10 millimeters plus a one millimeter tolerance allowed for wear that may occur during a race. “It is the competitors’ responsibility to ensure that the car respects the rules throughout the competition,” the FIA ​​reminded.

For this type of infringement (violation of the thresholds set out in Article 3.5.9 e) the envisaged sanction is exclusion from the race ranking.

In the general classification, Hamilton’s chances of second place are reduced: his gap behind Perez goes from -19 to -39 points, while Sainz is getting closer to Alonso’s fourth place (-12), bringing the margin over his teammate to 20 points. Leclerc team, also surpassed by Norris. In the Constructors’ classification dominated by Red Bull, Ferrari goes from -31 to -22 behind Mercedes.