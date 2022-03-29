Leeds United believe they could avoid the sale of Raphinha or Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to our team-mates. 90min In England.
Both players were targeted by West Ham in January and now have a host of clubs following their situation while Leeds continue to struggle to stay in the Premier League for another season.
Liverpool, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are some of the teams that have shown interest in Raphinha, while Phillips is not short of suitors either: Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle are have been interested in him.
The club have delayed talks over the two players’ new contracts as they focus on securing their stay in the Premier League. With eight games to go, they find themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone, having played one game more than 18th-placed Watford.
If the stay is confirmed, Leeds are expected to start talks with both players and sources have confirmed 90min that neither Raphinha nor Phillips have ruled out signing their continuity at Elland Road.
In fact, both are known to have been highly impressed with new manager Jesse Marsch since he replaced Marcelo Bielsa earlier in the year.
Now, there is growing optimism that Marsch’s impact could help convince Raphinha and Phillips to commit their futures to the club.
Both players currently have two years left on their contracts, but Leeds hope to convince them to extend it and thus do some long-term planning with their two stars still at the club.
Of the two, it is Raphinha who is most speculated about her future. Recently, rumors have appeared about a possible agreement with Barcelona, but close sources have dismissed this information.
Raphinha is believed to be avoiding talks with other teams to focus on Leeds’ continued fight and is not desperate to jump ship.
As for Phillips, Leeds are ready to offer him a hefty raise to persuade him to stay at Elland Road, having seen him become a key player for both club and country in recent years, but Leeds he would have to remain in the top flight for him to reach such an offer.
