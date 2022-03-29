Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Colombia national team: the table of positions before the last date

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in Sports
Colombia wins and maintains hope of qualifying | Time

Colombia Bolivia matheus uribe

Reinaldo Rueda’s team can only fight for the playoff, not for the direct spot.

Uruguay and Ecuador joined Brazil and Argentina this Thursday and completed the table of qualified teams with a direct quota for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

These four teams will be in the draw for the World Cup, which will take place on April 1, at the Doha Convention Center.

The Colombian National Team, which beat Bolivia 3-0, can now only aspire to a quota through the playoffs. Peru, which lost 1-0 against Uruguay in Montevideo, still has that fifth square, with 21 points, but now with a single point advantage over Colombia and two over Chile, which was thrashed 4-0 by Brazil.

Like this it was the table of positions of the eliminatory

The quota for the playoff will be defined on Tuesday, starting at 6:30 in the afternoon, with the following matches: Venezuela vs. Colombia, in Puerto Ordaz; Chile vs. Uruguay, in Santiago, and Peru vs. Paraguay, in Lima.

Read here what results the Colombian National Team needs to go to the playoff, which will be against the fifth-ranked team from Asia (Australia or the United Arab Emirates).

SPORTS

