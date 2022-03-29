Colombia national team: the table of positions before the last date

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
Reinaldo Rueda’s team can only fight for the playoff, not for the direct spot.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 29, 2022, 06:01 AM
Uruguay and Ecuador joined Brazil and Argentina this Thursday and completed the table of qualified teams with a direct quota for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
These four teams will be in the draw for the World Cup, which will take place on April 1, at the Doha Convention Center.
The Colombian National Team, which beat Bolivia 3-0, can now only aspire to a quota through the playoffs. Peru, which lost 1-0 against Uruguay in Montevideo, still has that fifth square, with 21 points, but now with a single point advantage over Colombia and two over Chile, which was thrashed 4-0 by Brazil.
Like this it was the table of positions of the eliminatory
The quota for the playoff will be defined on Tuesday, starting at 6:30 in the afternoon, with the following matches: Venezuela vs. Colombia, in Puerto Ordaz; Chile vs. Uruguay, in Santiago, and Peru vs. Paraguay, in Lima.
Read here what results the Colombian National Team needs to go to the playoff, which will be against the fifth-ranked team from Asia (Australia or the United Arab Emirates).
SPORTS
March 29, 2022, 06:01 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #national #team #table #positions #date
Leave a Reply