The South Korean actor Lee Sun-Kyunwho rose to international prominence for starring in Parasite, a film that won an Oscar in 2020, was found lifeless in his car in the center of Seoul.

The 48-year-old had been removed from the scene due to his alleged addiction to narcotic substances following the making of the film that made him a global star.

South Korean authorities are investigating thehypothesis of suicide: the actor had repeatedly shown his regret towards the accusations made against him during interviews held in recent months.

South Korean law is very strict against consumption and sale of narcotic substances: citizens of the Asian state risk harsh penalties even if these substances (which obviously include cannabis) are consumed abroad before returning home.

Sun-Kyun made the following statements to one of his last public appearanceson the occasion of the presentation of Sleep, a film out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival:

“I sincerely apologize for disappointing many people by being involved in such an unfortunate incident. I feel sorry for my family who are enduring such difficult pain right now.”



