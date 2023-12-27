Kevin Spacey returns to YouTube on the occasion of Christmas and unleashes himself in an interview in which he plays the role of Frank Underwood, the character who made him a star all over the world for his performance in the series 'House of Cards'.

After skipping the 2021 and 2022 dates of what has become something of an annual tradition that began in 2018, Spacey opted for something different than his previous messages: this year it was interviewed by Tucker Carlson, former Fox commentator. And he took a few pebbles off his feet after his acquittal last summer on the sexual harassment charges leveled against him by four men as part of the MeToo movement.

In the seven-minute clip, Spacey (in Underwood's distinctive Southern accent) told Carlson that “Netflix exists because of me“, referring to the initial success that 'House of Cards' brought to the streaming platform.”I gave them meaning, and they knocked me down“, added the actor who defined it as “bizarre” that Netflix “decided to publicly cut ties with me only on the basis of accusations, which have now been proven to be false. Because I don't think there was any reason to do it.”

Spacey was written off “House of Cards” in 2017 after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. In July 2023, a jury found Spacey not guilty of all 12 sexual assault charges against him in a trial in the United Kingdom. In 2022, he won a $40 million civil lawsuit against actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused Spacey of sexual harassment and battery in 1986.

Carlson then asked Spacey – still seemingly in character as Underwood, though the lines were starting to blur – if he thought he'd be the president again, at least on TV. “This video is the beginning. This interview is a bit of a mix between an episode and reality. I will play whatever role the audience wants me to play,” replied the actor.