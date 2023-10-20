Leclerc, a special helmet

As often happens, Formula 1 drivers love to deviate from their tradition helmet color for some world championship events, such as Monte Carlo or Monza for the Ferrari drivers or Austin, one of the three American stages of the calendar.

On this occasion some cars wanted to add stars and stripes inserts to their livery, such as Red Bull, Haas and Williams, while drivers such as Lando Norris changed the color choice of the helmet to pay homage to the 100 races in Formula 1.

Among them there is also the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who showed a new helmet on social media, colored green that pays homage to American football with the words ‘Touchdown in Austin’.

Leclerc’s explanation

However, the talented Monegasque driver had forgotten that this weekend in Austin he will celebrate his 100th weekend dressed in Ferrari red: “I had forgotten that this was my hundredth grand prix with Ferrari. So this helmet design doesn’t make much sense, but it’s beautiful! Look how green it is!”.

Speaking to the microphones of Sky Italia, Leclerc then added: “I’m also singing a song by Morandi, which talks about a green meadow where hopes are born. And so I found the reason why I chose a green helmet, because I absolutely didn’t know about the anniversary of the 100th GP. Hope could be the unwanted meaning of this helmet“, explained the Monegasque with a smile to the interviewer. The reference is to the song ‘Un mondo d’amore’ by the well-known Bolognese singer from 1967.