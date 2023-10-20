One ton of cocaine seized, 72 people arrested, three laboratories dismantled and 460,000 euros in cash. These are some of the large figures left by the largest anti-drug trafficking operation carried out in the Balearic Islands and which has dealt a severe blow to drug trafficking networks on the islands. The joint operation deployed last Tuesday in Mallorca, Barcelona and Tarragona by the National Police and the Civil Guard, in which more than 600 agents from both forces participated, has made it possible to dismantle one of the largest criminal organizations dedicated to supplying cocaine from the capital. Catalan to the clans that dominate drug trafficking on the island. The drugs arrived hidden in trucks from legal companies driven by people who charged around 1,000 euros for each shipment.

Operation Fade, named after the type of haircut worn by some of the organization’s drug traffickers, began in the summer of 2022 when plainclothes National Police agents detected three brothers of Dominican origin who were directing cocaine trafficking. in the Palma neighborhood of Gomila, where numerous international restaurants and cocktail bars are concentrated. After a tight police surveillance of the brothers that lasted several months, investigators identified the leader of a gang that was dedicated to buying cocaine in significant quantities and then supplied it daily to the Palma clans that dominate retail sales. in the city, located mainly in the shanty town of Son Banya.

One of the searches carried out in Son Banya, within Operation Fade, during the early hours of October 17. NATIONAL POLICE/CIVIL GUARD

The leader of this criminal organization, which had been operating for more than six years, directed cocaine trafficking between the Colombian and Dominican networks that operate in Catalonia and was in charge of purchasing the raw materials in South America. They had three laboratories in Barcelona, ​​which have been dismantled, in which they were dedicated to treating the product. “Organizations in Colombia converted the coca leaf into paste, which was introduced into Spain taking advantage of international fruit trade channels. They mixed it with guava, it arrived in Barcelona and the process began in the laboratory to remove the fruit. Afterwards, filters and osmosis were applied to obtain the cocaine sulfate that resulted in the product that is consumed later,” explained Eduardo Herrero, captain of the judicial police of the Balearic Civil Guard.

The organization functioned through “harsh internal discipline and extreme secrecy,” as stated this Friday by the chief inspector of the judicial police of the National Police of the islands, Gerardo Pérez. They had a dozen truck drivers on their payroll who brought cocaine into the island on a daily basis and managed to evade controls to transfer a dozen kilos per week. “The drugs entered camouflaged among the products of the trucks that left Barcelona and entered at dawn through the port of Alcúdia, in the north of Mallorca,” explained Pérez. The drivers took advantage of their work in legal transport companies to make deliveries, although they were unaware of the illegal activity of their employees, who charged 1,000 euros for each trip, but if delays occurred, they did not notice them.

The truck drivers delivered the merchandise to a network that was responsible for distributing it among the criminal groups that dominate drug trafficking in Mallorca. In fact, the operation has made it possible to dismantle three of the main drug-selling family clans on the island, which operated from the shanty town of Son Banya. The Ove clan, which had inherited the distribution of substances from Son Banya, has been dismantled after the arrest of its leader, who had been wanted for years after escaping while on prison leave while serving a sentence for drug trafficking. . The La Pipi clan and the Cabrero clan have also been destroyed, whose leader had been released from prison after serving a sentence for drug trafficking less than two years ago. “They received around 10 kilos per week and whoever received it in Mallorca distributed it to most of the known cocaine traffickers on the island. “We have attacked the main supply line of the Son Banya, La Soledad, Gomila and Virgen de Lluc clans,” Pérez specified.

Two Civil Guard agents escort one of the detainees, this past Thursday in Mallorca. Isaac Buj (Europa Press)

The investigation has been carried out in two phases, with a first that managed to arrest 10 people in Valencia, Alcúdia and Palma, who were in charge of making deliveries. Last Tuesday, more than 600 agents from both forces were deployed in Palma, Barcelona and Tarragona to carry out the rest of the arrests. The agents raided more than 70 homes at dawn, 40 of them in Palma and 33 in Tarragona and Barcelona. That is where the three drug processing laboratories were dismantled, where in addition to confiscating all the machinery and devices necessary for their production, the agents seized 485 kilos of fruit pulp with cocaine and 1,100 liters of liquid mixed with it. drug. Also seized were 63 kilos of cocaine compacted in the shape of a brick, 90 kilos of ketamine, 3,300 ecstasy pills and 460,000 euros in cash. The leaders of the organization have explained to the police commanders that they lived a high standard of living that materialized in luxury houses and cars. In addition, many of them had connections with Galician and French drug traffickers.

So far, 13 of the detainees have been remanded in provisional detention after being brought to justice. The Civil Guard and the National Police have explained that the operation has been carried out through the joint collaboration of five investigation groups from both forces, both from Mallorca and Barcelona, ​​which have dedicated themselves exclusively to this case for a year and a half.

