[Rassegna stampa] – Freedom, a fundamental word. Even in Formula 1, where too often – especially in recent years – the talent of the drivers has been caged by the same cars that perhaps hid its limits. The new technical regulation, introduced at the beginning of 2022, has indeed freed the qualities of drivers and machines, now less conditioned by the air flows generated by those in front and therefore able to remain ‘attached’.

All this translates into another important word for motorsport: soul. That of the pilots, who are now returning the protagonists of the Circus. Waiting for Lewis Hamilton to return to the ‘fray’, we have already seen two amazing battles between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Duels that our director Mauro Coppini commented with these words on the pages of Corriere dello Sport.

“In Jeddah, the duel between Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull is not entirely predictable confirmation of what was seen in Bahrain. Because, if the technical skills of the two drivers are beyond question, it still remained to be verified how the single-seaters born from the new regulation were able to emphasize those human aspects as well which for a long time were considered frailties to be fought. It is the emphasis of the ground effect that is the magic wand to have performed the miracle […] The many variables that come into play in the design phase correspond to as many solutions. Not all effective and of course you have to know how to choose. The lack of performance of a Mercedes that Lewis was also able to allow Hamilton to reach seven world titles is there to prove it. But it would be wrong to speak of a definitive failure. The path chosen by the Toto Wolff team was that of a total revolution of the cars with extreme solutions that will probably take time to produce the desired effects while Ferrari and in part Red Bull have chosen solutions that, to be more traditional, immediately revealed themselves. effective. A gamble that could cost you dearly if, as Albert Einstein says: ‘God doesn’t play dice’“.



