All or nothing

He will only start from the third row tomorrow Charles Leclerc in the Austrian GP. The Monegasque also has to thank Oscar Piastri’s penalty, which allows him to gain a position and thus climb from seventh to sixth place. He had asked to “change something” Leclerc after the Sprint, to try to get closer to McLaren and Mercedes. In fact In qualifying the SF-24 appeared more competitivebut this time it was Leclerc who made the mistake – in his last attempt in Q3. The red #16 ended up wide in the last cornerafter having previously already lost time in sector 2, and thus nullified any possibility of hitting the second row.

The person concerned immediately admitted it without hesitation via radio to his race engineer, Bryan Bozzi, acknowledging that he had pushed too hard in his last run. “I tried too hard, sorry. I should have done a P3 or so“, explained Leclerc, who then confirmed this same reasoning also in the interview ring.

Admission of guilt

“I always want to try – his comment to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – but today it was too much and it didn’t pay off. I took turns 1 and 3 where I was very happy, because I was two tenths faster than the lap before and in two corners I was very optimistic. Then unfortunately in turn 4 I braked later but I locked the front and went straight. In turn 6 I threw myself hoping that everything would hold, but then I went into the gravel. In turn 7 I continued to push and from that moment on I knew it would be difficult. It’s a shame because with the used tyre the first run in Q3 was very good – he concluded – the feeling was better and the team did a good job, but today I made a mistake. I’m sorry especially after the last races that were difficult. I would have liked to have a better result, which could have been maybe a third place“.

Again on the radio, the winner of the last Monaco Grand Prix had said that he had “everything on the car broke“. In reality, fortunately, the SF-24 did not appear to be that damaged when it returned to the pit lane.