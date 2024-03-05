After what was a new Superclásico between River and Boca, who tied 1-1 for date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup at the Mas Monumental Stadium, Martín Demichelis' team visited none other than Talleres de Córdoba.
The result at the Mario Alberto Kempes was a 2-2 draw, and now the “Millonario” must continue his participation in the domestic tournament with the following commitments: now he Independent Rivadavia in the Monumental, so we review the possible training against the Mendoza “Leprosy”, one of the two promoted from the First National.
More news about the Argentine league
It should be remembered that although “Millo” is still in the playoff qualifying zone, it is fourth with 14 points, the same as the fifth Argentinos Juniors, and needs to return to the path of victory that has been denied so much.
Today, Tuesday, River will carry out the last practice prior to the commitment against Mendoza Leprosy at the Mâs Monumental stadium. Andrés Herrera is emerging to replace Sebastián Boselli.
Those who had to leave before the T due to injuries were: Rodrigo Aliendro (heel blow), Paulo Díaz (calf cramp), Pablo Solari (paralytic), Rodrigo Villagra (tiredness) and Ignacio Fernández (tiredness), so Demichelis will determine who is available.
Nor should we rule out that David Martínez could enter to accompany Leandro González Pirez.
The squad list will be announced tonight after training. It is very possible that Manuel Lanzini and Santiago Simón will be part of the roster again, although they would not be starters.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Andrew Herrera, González Pírez, P. Díaz or D. Martínez, Enzo Díaz Díaz
Frills: Nacho Fernández, Rodrigo Aliendro, Rodrigo Villagra, Esequiel Barco
Fronts: Pablo Solari, Miguel Borja.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#formation #River #receive #Independiente #Rivadavia #date #League #Cup
Leave a Reply