The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix could mark two important moments in the history of Formula 1, in both cases if Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez climbed to the top step of the podium: the victory of the Dutchman, in fact, would materialize the new record of the greatest number of victories conquered by a driver in a single season, while that of Perez would be the first of a Mexican at home. Even before the race, however, the statistics of Charles Leclercwhich will hit this weekend 100 GP disputed in career: “Time has passed very, very quickly – explained the Monegasque of Ferrari in the press conference reserved for the drivers – obviously it is a special achievement, and I hope that we will be able to achieve a special result. I remember as if it were yesterday the first time I arrived in F1, in Australia with Alfa Romeo. It was a very special moment, a dream that came true. And then of course, already from the second year, I was lucky enough to be chosen as a Ferrari driver. And this too was another dream that came true. I still have many dreams, one of which is obviously to become world champion and I hope this becomes a reality as soon as possible. We are all working towards this goal. But yeah, I’m enjoying the moment. And I’m really, really lucky to be in this position ”.

Outside of this milestone that Leclerc will reach on Sunday, the same Mexican GP will also be one of the three remaining races to defend the second world champion position since the return of Sergio Perezdistant only two points from the role of vice-champion: “For now it is difficult to know what we will be able to do here – added the Monegasque – I am still convinced that Red Bull will be the team to beat on Sunday. They always seem to find something from Saturday to Sunday that we haven’t found yet. But we’re getting there. I don’t know if the track will be better or worse. In any case, I believe that Sunday will be close. With Ferrari – has explained – we are working to win the Championship, but now that we know that it is no longer possible, we will try to use these last three races to be a better team for next year, to get back in the fight for the world championship. That said, second place is better than third and we will give everything to beat Checo. If there is an opportunity, I will exploit it, just as Checo will exploit it. It has always been like that. The closer we get to the season, the fewer opportunities there are, and you have to make a difference. We also know that we are fighting against each other, so we can take some more risks when we battle against each other. But that’s what makes it exciting. So yes, I’m sure we won’t have any margin on the track, but I can’t wait ”.

In conclusion, Leclerc then answered a question about the problem related to the tire wear at Ferrarialso emerged in the last US GP: “Overall it seems to me that we have had some very good races and others where we struggled a lot – has explained – as far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t change much from track to track in terms of consumption. So I think there are races where we have dealt with it the right way, with the car and tires in the right window, but as we often say, it’s a very fine line that can have serious consequences for your race. We just need to improve as a team to always be in that window, to make sure everything works. ”