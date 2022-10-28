Riardo, Francesca Compagnone killed at 28 by a friend of his: they were playing with a rifle

He was only 28 years old Francesca Compagnone and she was a girl living in Riardo. Unfortunately, she lost her life, while she was with a friend of hers and the latter, after having harnessed the weapon found on her bed, a shot went off. The doctors who attended could not help but ascertain the death of her.

The dynamics of this heartbreaking story are al sift law enforcement. The agents also ordered the house arrest of the young man, accused of crime.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 22.30 on Wednesday 26 October. Precisely in the girl’s family home, which is located in Riardoin the province of Caserta.

The two young men were in the bedroom and right there, they found it the weapon which belonged to one of the family members. The young man has it for fun harnessed and pointed it at her friend.

However, it is just as they were playing, that is the blow is gone and it really hit Francesca Compagnano. The 23-year-old who was holding the weapon, given the gravity of the facts, launched the alarm promptly to the health workers.

The latter arrived on the spot in a few minutes and tried for a long time to revive her. However, in the end they had no choice but to see her heartbreaking death. The attempts to save her turned out to be in vain.

Investigations into the death of Francesca Compagnone

In addition to the doctors, the police also arrived and obviously started all the investigations of the case. They listened to the boy of Moldovan origin and the latter immediately confessed what happened.

Given the dynamics of the facts, it is now ai domiciliary, available to the judicial authorities. Now it will be only the other investigations to shed light on the incident.

The agents also kidnapped others two objects similar to the murder weapon found right in the house where the facts took place. There will be more updates on this sad episode.