Seventh podium of the season

The third place conquered by Charles Leclerc in Zandvoort was as unexpected as it was welcomed by the Monegasque driver and the entire Ferrari team, who after the free practice sessions and especially the qualifying seemed destined to experience a Sunday of passion in Holland. Leclerc instead reassembled in a big way from sixth on the starting grid to third under the checkered flag, thus being able to celebrate his seventh podium of 2024.

Sore arms

But the weekend in orange land for the native of the Principality improved day after day not only in terms of performance on the track but also in terms of physical condition. A team radio exchanged after the finish line between Leclerc and his track engineer Bryan Bozzi revealed howand after the free practice the #16 felt some pain in his arms which then gradually faded away over time in the cockpit. As the Ferrari driver himself jokingly explained on the radio, it was probably the classic ‘post-holiday ailments’.