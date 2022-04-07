Three years after the last time, Formula 1 returns to Australia and the main theme in the spotlight is always that of DRS. After the series of overtaking and counter-overtaking using the mobile wing that saw protagonists Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen first in Bahrain and then above all in Jeddah the feeling is that – given the four areas in which it will be possible to use the mobile wing on the Melbourne track – in Sunday’s GP it will be possible to admire the third round of this challenge. In recent days, Ferrari itself had made fun of F1’s decision to further expand the use of the rear wing on the Albert Park circuit, publishing a photo of Leclerc with his eyes wide open in view of the race.

Interviewed by the official F1 channel, the world leader did not evade the many questions on the subject, recognizing how a careful and effective use of the DRS zones could actually really make a difference in competition. “We have seen the strategy with the DRS in the last two races and I am pretty sure we will see it even more here – explained the # 16 of Maranello – basically all straights have a DRS zone. Overtaking will be an important issue as well competing intelligently will make a big difference“. In Saudi Arabia the Monegasque surprised everyone with his coldness, managing to repel a couple of attacks on Verstappen – before having to give in to the Dutch – thanks to the cunning of letting the rival pass immediately before the ‘detection point’.

“AND always quite complicated – continued Leclerc, again with reference to the need to make the most of the DRS areas – but I always try to do the best possible job. Obviously with the weakness we have compared to Red Bull for straight line speed we have to try to play smart“. Precisely the lack of a top-speed at the level of the RB18 makes the Ferrari driver think that perhaps the old layout it would have married better with the characteristics of the F1-75. “The old track layout would have been more suitable for us. But that’s the way it is now and we will try to maximize everything this weekend, as always. Let’s hope Imola fits us a little better“, He concluded.