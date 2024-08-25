Unexpected podium

A position gained at the start and an undercut that allowed him to defend third place until the checkered flag, even with Oscar Piastri always threatening behind him. 3rd place for Charles Leclerc in the Dutch Grand Prix it seemed like a real utopia, almost a feat for the Monegasque driver, especially after the outcome of Saturday’s qualifying and the general climate of pessimism that could be felt at Ferrari.

Miracle accomplished, but..

Instead, against general expectations, the #16 physically returned to the podium for the first time since the success in his home GP in Monte Carlo, despite the 3rd place in the last race in Belgium obtained only following the disqualification of George Russell: “I am very surprised – Leclerc admitted to Sky Sports F1 – for this yesterday I thought the podium was a miraclebecause I didn’t think it was possible. The miracle is all well and good, but we have to understand it; I don’t believe in miracles just because it was our day. We did something good with the car, but we absolutely have to understand what hindered us in qualifying and what helped us in the race. The difference is huge. Yesterday we were 9 tenths from the McLaren, while today 2-3 tenths per lap is still a big difference, but much closer to what we expected. We need to understand, but having said that we have 2-3 days before Monza and we will do everything we can to understand this difference”.

Is it right to dream in Monza?

Monzaprecisely, the den of that Ferrari fan base that went wild in 2019 for Leclerc’s victory after the spectacular fight with Lewis Hamilton, who curiously would become his future teammate. A Ferrari that will show up with Updatesunlike what happened in Zandvoort, but will all this be enough to make the fans dream? “I don’t want to make the fans dream too much and then disappoint them. – he added – realistically today was a great surprise, but that means little for Monza because they are two different tracks. I hope that Saturday in Monza will be more positive than that in Zandvoort. We will also have updates that I hope will help us get closer. After Friday in Monza maybe I will be able to tell the fans a little more whether they can dream or whether it will be better to be cautious instead”.