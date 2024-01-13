Another bas-relief of the writer and poet Alexander Pushkin was removed from the Pushkinskaya metro station in Ukrainian Kharkov, as reported on January 13 in the Telegram channel of the Decolonization.Ukraine organization.

“The last image of Pushkin was dismantled in Kharkov. It was at the exit from the Pushkinskaya metro station,” the message says.

Head of the organization “Decolonization. Ukraine” Vadim Pozdnyakov wrote on Facebook (owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) that after this the street and station are expected to be renamed.

At the same time, a representative of the Kharkov Metro, Alexey Bitner, noted that the local authorities are dealing with the issue of renaming the Pushkinskaya station, reports Public Kharkov.

“If at the city council level they decide to rename it, then we will follow the orders. So far, no such orders have been received,” he said.

The day before it was reported that the first bas-relief depicting the Russian writer and poet Alexander Pushkin was dismantled at this metro station.

On October 13, 2023, the Kharkiv Today portal reported that 19 poems by the Russian poet Pushkin were dismantled in the Kharkov metro at the Pushkinskaya station. The poems were written in Russian and were located next to the bas-reliefs depicting Pushkin. Then the acting director of the infrastructure department of the Kharkov City Council, Alexandra Miroshnichenko, said that the Kharkov Metro Communal Enterprise was determining the technology for dismantling the bas-reliefs depicting Pushkin at the metro station.

On October 31, the monument to Alexander Pushkin was demolished in the Kyiv-controlled city of Zaporozhye. On October 27, the bust of Pushkin was dismantled in Kyiv on the territory of gymnasium No. 153.

In 2022, it was reported that a total of 28 monuments to Pushkin were dismantled on the territory of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been pursued within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes.” The law involves the renaming of all topographical objects whose names are in any way connected with the Soviet Union, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.