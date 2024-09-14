Friendly track

Even in today’s super technological Formula 1 there are some situations and some tracks where the real difference is represented by the quality of the driver. All the protagonists of the Circus have their favorite circuitsthose in which they can express their full potential. For Charles Leclerc one of these is definitely Baku. The Monegasque has actually never won as an F1 driver in Azerbaijan, also due to unfortunate circumstances, but this year he managed to put his name on the record fourth consecutive pole position on the Azerbaijani track.

Together with the best

With this poker Leclerc has entered the ‘gotha’ of single-track qualifying specialists. In the history of F1, in fact, there have been only eight other drivers, in addition to the red #16, capable of conquering at least four poles in a row in the same GP and the names are very important: Fangio, Moss, Clark, Vettel And Verstappen they are the others who have reached poker. Schumacher, Hamilton And Seine Instead they went even further: the German signing five consecutive poles in Spain and Japan; the Englishman reaching six in Australia and the Brazilian legend reaching seven consecutive pole positions in Imola, in the San Marino GP.

Curse to be dispelled

An elite company for Leclerc, who in 12 months will have the chance to improve his score even further. In the meantime, however, there is Breaking the curse of the top step of the podium never achieved in Baku: in the 20 cases prior to this one in which a driver obtained at least four consecutive pole positions in the same GP, in fact, at least one of these pole positions always turned into a victory.