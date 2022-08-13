Inter wins 2-1 at Lecce in the evening advance of the first day of the Serie A 2022-2023 championship. The Nerazzurri, ahead in the 2 ‘with Lukaku, are joined in the 48′ by Ceesay. At the end, the decisive goal of Dumfries. The formation of Inzaghi unlocks the result at the first offensive. Cross from the left, the bank and Lukaku from two steps has no problems in putting his head on the net: 0-1. Inter controls the game, Lecce stings little but has the merit of not granting great opportunities to the Nerazzurri, who show up with Calhanoglu in the first fraction. The hosts strike at the start of the second half. Di Francesco triggers Ceesay, who with a left diagonal hole Handanovic: 1-1. Inter pours into the opposing half of the pitch and collects chances in series. The Salento goalkeeper Falcone saves everything and when the goalkeeper doesn’t get there, it’s the post that repels Dumfries’ header. When the draw seems final, Inter’s goal arrives. Corner from the right, side by Lautaro and Dumfries in the 94th minute pushes the 2-1 ball into the net.