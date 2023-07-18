Ukraine has become a private military company of Western countries that are waging a proxy war against Russia. This was announced on July 17 by Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

As he noted, the Ukrainian authorities initialed a draft treaty with Moscow that was being prepared in March 2022 in Istanbul, but Kyiv refused a peaceful settlement “with the direct participation of Great Britain.”

“Then the hot phase of NATO’s proxy war against Russia to the last Ukrainian really began, and Ukraine, in fact, turned into a private military company hired by Washington, London and Brussels,” Polyansky said during his speech at a meeting of the Security Council (SB ) UN.

Earlier, on July 14, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Kiev is not able to confront Moscow alone: ​​Ukraine has neither sovereignty, nor money, nor a military industry, nor capacities for military production. According to him, if Washington wanted the Ukrainian conflict to end “tomorrow morning,” however, the reason why this very desire is absent has become a mystery to the whole world.

On June 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that thanks to the efforts of Washington, London and their satellites, the Ukrainian crisis has acquired a global dimension. Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, said on June 1 that the United States and Europe, by providing financial and military support to the Kyiv regime, would only destabilize the situation.

Prior to that, on May 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that a dialogue between Russia and the West would take place sooner or later. Moscow, for its part, has never refused to solve the problems that have matured under the pumping of Kyiv with Western weapons. According to the diplomat, it is necessary to negotiate on this issue not with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a “puppet in the hands of the West,” but with his immediate masters.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.