Running into LeBron James’ shoulder is not good for your health. The referee Scott Foster, NBA veteran, knows something about it, who traumatically probed the muscles of the Chosen One in game 3 of the Lakers-Denver.

With 2’29” left in the second quarter, after yet another basket by an elusive Jamal Murray, LeBron launched himself in transition to surprise the Nuggets defense but found Foster on his way, overwhelming him. The referee took a few steps back then his lip started to bleed, probably torn by the whistle in his mouth. Meanwhile, LeBron was claiming a foul by the defense, but when he realized the damage done he immediately went to apologize. The referee was treated by the Lakers staff and James admitted: “My fault, I was progressing.” Foster, with his face swollen and bleeding, nonetheless made her laugh: “Relax, I understand. You’ve been waiting to do this for 25 years, right?”