For some time now, the arrival of has been made official This World Won’t Make Me Badthe Netflix animated series created by the cartoonist Zerocalcare that rides the wave of success of Tear Along the Edges.

We still don’t know much about the plot of the serieswhich will officially arrive on Netflix on June 9, but we have had the opportunity to review, in the past trailers, some familiar faces, such as Zero, Secco and the Armadillo.

In the latest trailer released by Netflix, however, we have the opportunity to meet a brand new characterwhich would seem to have a main role in the series: Cesare, an old friend of Zero.

A menacing-looking big man who, as told by Zero during the trailer, was a close friend of his as a boy. After the paths of the two have separated, Cesare has returned to the neighborhood where he grew up and the two became close again.

From the few scenes we can see from the trailer we realize the conflict in their relationshipwhich will lead Zero to the development of a strong sense of guilt: it would seem that the relationship between Zero and Cesare is fundamental to the plot.

We remind you that This World Won’t Make Me Bad will be on Netflix starting June 9 and that you can recover the review of the previous experiment on screen by Zerocalcare, Tear Along the Edgeson our site.