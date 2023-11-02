The pulsating Los Angeles derby, won by the Lakers over the Clippers (Harden’s debut postponed) in overtime, takes the stage of a 13-game NBA night. James and Leonard enchant and give positive answers regarding the questions of physical fitness related to age and injury history, respectively. Boston and Dallas win and remain the only teams still undefeated. First stop of the season for the reigning champions: Denver loses in Minneapolis. Memphis lost again, disastrously, the only team left without a win. Ah, the Splash Brothers never go out of fashion: Thompson scores the last-second basket for the Warriors win over the Kings.