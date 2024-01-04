Ahmed Murad (Beirut, Cairo)

Millions of Lebanese hope for a breakthrough in the “presidential vacuum” crisis during the new year 2024 after its political, economic and living repercussions worsened throughout the past year, which made Lebanon suffer one of the three most severe crises in the world, according to reports of some international organizations.

The crisis of the vacancy in the position of President of the Republic erupted with the end of the term of former President General Michel Aoun, on October 31, 2022, and the House of Representatives failed during 12 sessions to elect a new president of the country in light of the lack of consensus on a candidate agreed upon by the parliamentary blocs and political parties.

Lebanese political analyst, Asaad Bishara, explained that there is an anticipated opportunity to resolve the presidential vacuum crisis in light of the tireless efforts that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is scheduled to undertake in the coming weeks, which could represent a breakthrough in the wall of the crisis, provided that good intentions are present. .

The Lebanese political analyst stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the decision issued in mid-December to extend the term of the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, for a year, would give a strong opportunity for the possibility of replicating this consensual model in the presidential file, and through it an agreement would be made to elect a president. New to the Republic during the year 2024.

Bishara said: “It is possible to elect a president of the republic who is neutral and not subject to any of the political parties, but this matter first requires the withdrawal of the candidates, Jihad Azour and Suleiman Franjieh, specifically Franjieh, who was nominated by Hezbollah and insists on him. If the party clings to its candidate, the crisis of the presidential vacuum could end.” It lasts longer than that.”

Lebanon has previously witnessed a vacancy in the position of President of the Republic 3 times, the first for 13 months from September 1988 to November 1989, the second for 6 months from November 2007 to May 2008, and the third for 29 months from May 2014 to October 2016.

In turn, the Lebanese writer and political analyst, Maysaa Abdel Khaleq, differs in opinion and believes that there is no breakthrough or sign of hope on the horizon with the imminent election of a president for the country in light of the continuing state of stagnation that dominates the political scene, and the political parties’ adherence to their positions, which exacerbates the repercussions of the crisis. At the political, economic and living levels, in light of the presence of a caretaker government with incomplete powers.

The presidential vacuum crisis coincides with the presence of a caretaker government unable to take necessary decisions, especially with regard to implementing political, economic and monetary reforms that the international community sets as a condition for concluding an agreement with the IMF to obtain a loan worth $3 billion.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, the Lebanese writer and analyst stressed the necessity of convening the House of Representatives in order to elect a new president for the country to confront the serious repercussions of the stifling economic crisis that is casting a shadow on millions of Lebanese families, especially with increasing fears of the expansion of the war in the south.