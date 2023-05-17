Abdullah Abu Deif (Beirut, Cairo)

Representatives in the Lebanese parliament warned of an increase in the complexity of the internal political scene due to the intransigence of the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia and the forces loyal to it in agreeing on the elections of a new president for the country after the position became vacant since last year, considering that the presidential vacancy could lead the country to the abyss.

A member of the Lebanese Parliament, Ghiath Yazbek, said that there is no authority that can dissolve the parliament, as the President of the Republic is not present, and the government is a caretaker government and is incapable of holding municipal elections, so how can it stand up to holding parliamentary elections.

Yazbek added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the only way is for half of the council members to resign to become dissolved, and this matter is not available, in addition to the fact that this would destroy the last features of the state and plunge the country into chaos, unrest and strife that may end its existence. .

Yazbek indicated that the second solution is represented by the retreat of external forces from their hijacking of the presidential election and the conspiracy of the Hezbollah militia to facilitate the arrival of a president who is able to return Lebanon to its Arab family and international friendships and carry an economic project for advancement and put the dilemma of the party’s weapons on the table for dialogue, referring to If this is not done, things will remain “prey to complexity, and Lebanon will remain hijacked.”

For his part, a member of the Lebanese Parliament, Rami Feng, said that if Parliament continues to fail to elect a president, the country will continue without a president, as was the case in May 2014. According to the constitution, the powers and duties of the president are transferred to the Council of Ministers. Feng added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that in this scenario, the Council of Ministers assumes the responsibilities of the presidency, such as appointing and dismissing officials, signing international agreements and issuing decrees. However, the Council of Ministers will not be able to exercise the powers assigned to the president, such as appointing a prime minister or calling for elections. Parliamentarian. He pointed out that “the ongoing political crisis has put the country in front of serious economic, social and political challenges, and today it has all the characteristics of a failed, collapsed state and is unable to carry out its basic functions, in addition to the presence of armed militias. We are going to a kind of international tutelage even though it fell in the modern era.”