New York (Union)

During a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba at the United Nations, the United Arab Emirates called for relaunching a credible peace process, protecting prospects for a two-state solution, and relaunching a credible peace process.

The country’s permanent mission to the United Nations said in a tweet, which it posted on its official Twitter account: “His Excellency Ambassador Nusseibeh and Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shehab attended a high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, in the presence of the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.”

She added, “The UAE reaffirmed its support and solidarity with the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations in organizing this historic event, and the state will continue to stress the urgent need to protect prospects for a two-state solution and re-launch a credible peace process.”

On various occasions, the UAE reaffirms the need to protect the two-state solution, which has no alternative, for the coexistence of the two states of Palestine and Israel side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition.

It also stresses the special status of the city of Jerusalem, which cannot be touched, respect for its existing historical and legal status, and respect for the Hashemite Custodianship over the sanctities in it, in word and deed.

It also calls on the international community not to be complacent in dealing with this long-running conflict, and to continue pressing for de-escalation, noting that the state of tension does not tolerate further incitement to violence and hatred.

It also calls for exercising maximum restraint, avoiding any unilateral steps, and supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at ensuring the implementation and adherence to the understandings reached by the Palestinian and Israeli sides following the Aqaba and Sharm el-Sheikh meetings, as well as its firm solidarity with the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders. Its capital is East Jerusalem.

The UAE affirms that the settlement activities constitute a violation of international law, especially with the continuing violence practiced by settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory, expressing concern about the continuing practices of forced displacement of Palestinians and the demolition and confiscation of their homes and property, which exacerbate the humanitarian conditions of the Palestinians and undermine development efforts.

It also stresses the necessity of empowering Palestinian women in all sectors, and supporting projects and programs that respond to their needs, given their important role in promoting stability and development, and being the most affected by the conflict.

It also emphasizes the important role of youth in laying the foundations of peace and consolidating the values ​​of peaceful coexistence between the two peoples, which requires unleashing their energies and investing in their capabilities to provide them with opportunities to build their future and thus the future of their societies.