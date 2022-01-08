Lebanon’s public electricity company (EDL) announced on Saturday that its power stations were shut down and blamed protesters who cut a high-voltage line for the blackout.

Lebanese already live at least 20 hours a day without electricity, due to fuel shortages caused by the country’s economic collapse. This Saturday, protesters exasperated by this situation attacked an EDL distribution center in the Aramun region, the company said. “This interrupted the power grid and caused a complete blackout across Lebanese territory at 5:27 pm,” he added.

The new cut will increase the pressure on private generators, which, with great difficulty, manage to alleviate the almost complete stoppage of the state’s energy supply.

The electricity bill of a Lebanese family that uses the private networks exceeds the country’s minimum wage, equivalent to 22 dollars. The international community demands that the Lebanese authorities, accused of endemic corruption, urgently carry out reforms, especially in the management of the EDL.

Lebanon negotiated in the autumn with Egypt and Jordan to send gas and electricity through Syria, while the Shiite movement Hezbollah announced several deliveries of fuel.

