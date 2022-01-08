Two Russian women who flew to Moscow from the Kazakh capital airport “Nursultan Nazarbayev” spoke about the riots in the republic.

“It’s probably calm in Nur-Sultan, but horror is happening in Alma-Ata. There are bodies lying around in every courtyard. They are calling now, warning that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is beginning to fire, you need to hide in the entrances, not let anyone in, ”said the passenger Maria.

According to her, the townspeople of the largest city in the republic were advised not to leave their homes and to stock up on food for three weeks.

The Russian woman also said that it was difficult to fly out of the country. Thanks to her relatives, the girl was able to urgently get the last ticket for the flight from Nur-Sultan. At the same time, the flight of the Russian airline Aeroflot, which it was originally supposed to fly on on January 7, was canceled.

According to another Russian woman, Anastasia, who flew to visit Alma-Ata, she saw armed men and tanks on the streets of the city. The curfew was introduced there from 11:00, it was impossible to drive the streets or sit in local cafes. At the same time, it was calm in Nur-Sultan, the girl added.

She also spoke about the postponement of the flight from the capital for a day: passengers had to look for a place to sleep, since all hotels near the airport were occupied.

In addition, according to her, bank cards did not work in Kazakhstan, and cash could only be withdrawn for 10 tenge (1,000 rubles).

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan announced that the military transport aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry would deliver the country’s citizens from Alma-Ata to their homeland on January 9. It was noted that the gathering of citizens at the airport terminal is scheduled for 14:00. Also, the embassy indicated that it would be necessary to get to the air harbor on its own.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. Radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack the pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

It also became known about 18 security officials killed during the protests in the republic. Two of them were beheaded. In addition, the republic’s National Guard reported the death of two servicemen. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said that the participants in the riots also attacked doctors, more than 10 doctors were injured.

The President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. According to him, the bandits who caused the riots have undergone serious training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also said that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus and Russia) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat … After that, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, said that the organization would send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize the situation.