Abdullah Abu Deif (Beirut, Cairo)

In light of international warnings about the collapsing economic situation in Lebanon, attempts are being made within Parliament to resolve the political situation regarding agreeing on the name of a candidate for the post of President of the Republic, after months of presidential vacuum that exacerbated crises, but these attempts are thwarted by the intransigence of the “Hezbollah” militia that is trying to impose Its sectarian agenda is against everyone, as Lebanese MPs indicated to Al-Ittihad.

A member of the Lebanese Parliament, Ghassan Yazbeck, revealed that several sessions were held between the representatives and the different groups during the last period, as everyone seeks to end the period of political vacuum that affects Lebanon badly, but these sessions did not achieve much progress with a clear state of intransigence from “some forces” inside parliament, referring to the “Hezbollah” militia.

Yazbek demanded that the higher interest of the country be given priority over private interests, considering that the solution is in the hands of the Lebanese, and therefore the current situation cannot be left to continue for other months, in order to prevent a complete collapse of the economic conditions.

Since last September, the Lebanese parliament has held more than 10 sessions to choose a president for the republic, with 63 deputies voting with white papers representing a bloc of forces loyal to the “Hezbollah” militia and its allies, compared to 36 votes for Representative Michel Moawad representing the bloc of opposition forces, and 11 votes for the “forces of change.” And 12 invalid votes representing independent representatives.

The tenth session ended on December 15, 2022, with 38 votes for Michel Moawad, 37 white papers, 8 votes for academic Essam Khalifa, and 26 votes among other names and invalid votes.

In a related context, a member of the Lebanese Parliament, Fadi Karam, said that the consultations do not stop within the parliament about the position on the presidential vacuum, and its effects have become on everyone without exception and put all of Lebanon in a dangerous situation, and everyone must be wise in these circumstances. Karam emphasized that there is great intransigence on the part of Hezbollah, for example, and a desire to impose a special agenda on everyone, which represents a crisis that no one accepts, and the parliament must express the problems of Lebanon and its people, and not anything else, especially in This critical period that relates to the issue of existence in light of the stifling economic crisis from which everyone suffers, and we must cooperate to cross it.