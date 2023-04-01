Moscow (agencies)

Russia announced in its new foreign policy doctrine, published yesterday, that China and India are Moscow’s main partners due to its isolation towards Westerners, pointing to its intention to develop relations with Africa and Latin America.

The document, which was published on the Kremlin’s website, specifically in the chapter devoted to China and India, stated that “the comprehensive deepening of relations and coordination with friendly centers of power and global development located on the Eurasian continent are of particular importance.”

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the new foreign policy decree of the Russian Federation.

“Today I signed a decree stating the new concept of Russian foreign policy,” Putin said during a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced, in a speech to the members of the Council, that the new concept of Russian policy calls the United States the main initiator of the anti-Russian line, indicating that the West in general pursues a policy aimed at weakening Russia from all sides. aspects, what can be considered a “hybrid” war of a new type.

Lavrov stressed that the new concept of Russian foreign policy provides for the possibility of taking similar or different measures in response to unfriendly measures against Russia.

He continued, “The concept of Russia’s new foreign policy reflects a new political reality, geopolitical changes, and revolutionary developments in the world, which accelerated significantly with the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.”

The Russian Foreign Minister added that, in particular, an unprecedented level of international tension has been monitored over the past decade, noting that this level is considered an existential threat to Russia’s security and development. “The tension and threats we are experiencing are the result of the actions of unfriendly countries,” he said.

The doctrine of foreign policy determines the priorities that states give themselves in international affairs, and to know the way in which the concerned countries view their relations with the world.

Russia launched what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24 last year. The United States, Germany and the European Union provide military and economic support to Ukraine to counter the military operation.