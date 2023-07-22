Beirut (Union)

The Acting Director-General of the Lebanese General Security, Elias Al-Bisari, announced that Lebanon insists on obtaining all data on the displaced Syrians from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, without conditions, in order to prevent problems that may occur in the future.

Al-Bisari said, “Lebanon insists on obtaining all the data held by the Commission, because this is a matter related to the right of the Lebanese state and the sovereignty of its decision.” He added, “One of the reasons for obtaining this data is to prevent administrative and security problems that may occur in the future, especially with regard to registering births and not turning them into unregistered persons,” considering that “Lebanon is not a country of asylum but rather a country of transit, based on the agreement signed between Lebanon and the United Nations Refugee Organization in 2003.” Al-Bisari continued, “We are doing everything necessary to protect the interests of Lebanon and the Lebanese, and to compensate for the losses that we suffered throughout the years of the crisis at all levels.”

And he considered that “the recent decision issued by the European Parliament on the displaced Syrians is unrealistic and not binding on anyone, and we will confront it by all means that preserve the interest of Lebanon and its people, and we will not surrender to any decision issued against the interest of Lebanon, and I believe that the country cannot bear such a decision.”

He believed that “a guaranteed solution requires the cooperation and concerted efforts of three main pillars: Lebanon, Syria and the international community.”

He said, “There are no solutions except by rebuilding the state and its institutions by shortening the deadline for the vacancy of the presidency, regulating relations between the constitutional authorities, and correcting the political and economic situation in the country.” Regarding contacts with the Syrian side, he pointed out that they are “continuing and in an atmosphere of cooperation, and I sensed during my visit to Damascus that the Syrian authorities have no problem with any voluntary and safe return of the displaced Syrians in Lebanon.”