Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council warned the Houthi group against persisting in its military aggressions and gross violations of human rights. It also discussed developments in regional and international efforts to renew the armistice and revive the political process, calling on the international community to respond to the aspirations of the Yemeni people to build their modern state.

Yesterday, during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, President of the Council, and in the presence of its members, the Yemeni Presidential Council discussed developments in the regional and international efforts to renew the truce and revive the political process according to the references agreed upon nationally, regionally and internationally, in a way that guarantees ending the Houthi coup and restoring state institutions, security, stability, development and peace throughout the country.

The Council warned the Houthi group against persisting in its military aggressions and gross violations of human rights, praising the role of the armed forces and the popular resistance, and their high readiness to deter any escalation or adventures to undermine the opportunities for peace, which the Council and the government deal with positively as part of their relentless efforts to alleviate the human suffering created by the Houthi group.

He also called on the international community to leave the state of silence regarding Houthi intransigence, respond to the aspirations of the Yemeni people to build their modern state, and ensure the participation of all Yemenis in creating the bright future they deserve.

In another context, Rashad al-Alimi directed the prosecution of the criminal elements involved in carrying out an armed attack that resulted in the death of a UN employee and the injury of others in the city of “Al-Turbah” in the governor of “Taiz” yesterday, stressing the state’s commitment to ensuring all procedures for the enforcement of justice, securing the staff of relief agencies in the liberated governorates, and facilitating the arrival of their venerable humanitarian interventions to all those who deserve it across the country. For its part, the United Nations expressed its “deep” sorrow over the killing of a World Food Program employee in southern Yemen by unknown gunmen.

A spokesman for the program said: “The World Food Program is deeply saddened that a dedicated employee was killed in Yemen at the hands of unknown gunmen.” The committee stated in a report that it had monitored 17 cases of killing and injury, including children and women, noting that the violations committed by the Houthi group were distributed among disappearances, forced displacement, destruction of citizens’ vehicles, and the forcible seizure of about 6,000 hectares of agricultural land owned by citizens, according to the Yemeni news agency, Saba. The head of the Committee on Rights and Information in Al-Jouf Governorate, Dr. Saleh Jamala, indicated that the midterm report monitored about 6 thousand violations, pointing out that the group has been besieging the people of Al-Sail area, east of Al-Hazm, for 5 days, and terrorizing the population.