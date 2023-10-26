Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Nearly a year after the end of the term of former Lebanese President Michel Aoun last October, the Lebanese have lost hope of completing the presidential election, in light of the lack of political consensus between the various forces on a specific name, which prompted talk of a third option or name that might meet with agreement from various parties. the parties.

Political experts and analysts described the situation in Lebanon as a stage of lack of options after the continued failure to choose a president or agree on a specific name, stressing that the solution is to implement the constitution and hold successive sessions of the House of Representatives to choose a president. Lebanese political researcher Mahmoud Fakih believes that the two current options, Suleiman Franjieh and Jihad Azour, fell after Parliament failed to resolve the competition between them, noting that talk about Lebanese Army Commander Joseph Aoun to head the country has become associated with other options such as Brigadier General Elias Al-Bisari and former Minister Ziad Baroud.

Fakih said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that there are many options on the Lebanese scene, but there are no indications that Lebanon has entered the stage of choosing the President of the Republic because the political forces are still struggling and do not express their intention to make decisions.

Fakih pointed out that the period for choosing the President of the Lebanese Republic will extend until after the New Year period, expecting that Lebanon will witness the selection of a president unknown to the Lebanese, and that he will be outside of all the proposals that are being talked about today.

For her part, Parliamentarian Dr. Najat Saliba said that talking about a third option other than the names presented does not solve the crisis in light of the current system, and that all attempts are a waste of time.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Saliba called for the necessity of implementing the constitution and holding successive sessions until a president is elected, so that Lebanon can emerge from its crises that have been pending for many months.

In a related context, former Lebanese parliamentarian Mustafa Alloush considered that making people believe that the issue in the presidential vacuum is linked to a first, second, third, or more option is a waste of time, indicating in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the solution lies in untangling the knot of the impossibility of electing the president. And the agreement of the parties.

Lebanon is experiencing an unprecedented political and economic crisis, which has led to a deterioration in living conditions, amid the closure of political solutions from various powers, and the failure of attempts to achieve the presidential election.